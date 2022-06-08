Nothing says “I love you” better than a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Throughout history, flowers have been a romantic way to send a message of love to someone special. Queen Victoria, who reigned in England from 1837-1901, made carrying a small bouquet of flowers to special events popular. Whenever she attended a public event, she carried a bouquet of flowers and herbs nestled in an ornate vase. Some of her vases even had tripod legs so that when she tired of holding the bouquet, she could set it down.
Carrying bouquets dates back even further than Queen Victoria. In medieval times, small floral bouquets, called nosegays, were carried by both men and women to help block the stench that wafted through city streets. The term “nosegay” came from people holding their bouquets close to their noses to lessen the city’s foul smell.
At that time, cities were unable to adequately deal with human and animal waste and tried solving the problem by using cesspits or by dumping sewage into the nearest river or stream. On a hot, humid day, the stench was very unpleasant. In London, street drains carried not only rainwater, but waste from factories, slaughterhouses and other manufacturing industries directly into the Thames River, the city’s main source of drinking water. The use of nosegays to block bad odors was favored for decades in England.
During Elizabethan times, both men and women received and gave tussie mussies. English judges carried tussie mussies into court; and today, judges in the highest courts of England still carry tussie mussies into court six times a year.
During Queen Victoria’s reign, a tussie mussie was often used to convey a message of love or fondness. The bouquet consisted of flowers and aromatic herbs with a rose nestled in the center. The arrangement was encircled with a crocheted lace doily and placed in a vase that could be carried. Smaller tussie mussies were made to fit into brooches that were pinned on a jacket or blouse.
Each variety of flower in a tussie mussie had a symbolic meaning; and together, the bouquet sent a special message to the recipient. If the meaning of a particular flower in the bouquet was unknown, the recipient checked a tussie mussie dictionary to learn the flower’s meaning. Decoding the sender’s floral message was always a source of delight and was as important as the pretty bouquet of flowers.
At that time, new plants were being discovered worldwide and brought back to England by seafaring adventurers. The influx of unusual plants stirred an interest in botany among the English and made tussie mussies and their symbolic messages even more popular.
A husband might give his wife a tussie mussie consisting of a rose (love), myrtle (fidelity and everlasting love), lavender (devotion) and sweet peas (tender memories). The bouquet would convey his loving message: “My everlasting love belongs to you. I treasure the many happy memories we have made together.”
Today, tussie mussies remain popular for brides and their attendants to carry but are now called bridal bouquets. The size of the bouquet has also changed. Large bouquets with flowers trailing down the front of the bouquet are very popular. Every bride wants her wedding day to be extra special, and her bouquet is as important as her wedding dress.
Kate Middleton’s bridal bouquet was much smaller than those carried by past royal brides and hastened back to the traditional tussie mussie. Her all-white bouquet consisted of lily of the valley (happiness), hyacinths (constant love) Sweet William (perfection), with ivy (fidelity) and myrtle (everlasting love) included as foliage. The myrtle used in her bouquet had extra sentimental meaning because it came from the myrtle bush used in Queen Victoria’s bridal bouquet in 1845 and from the myrtle bush used in Queen Elizabeth’s bridal bouquet in 1947.
June is the traditional month for weddings and the perfect time to create a tussie mussie for the bride, her attendants, or mothers of the bride and groom. Choose your plant material the day before and soak the plants in water with a package of floral preservative to help the bouquet last longer.
To create a tussie mussie, choose a large center flower (rose for love), surround the rose with aromatic herbs (mint for virtue and rosemary for remembrance), add filler around the herbs (baby’s breath for pure of heart), finish with flowers encircling the baby’s breath, (carnations for sweet and lovely) and add foliage (myrtle for everlasting love).
As you add flowers to the tussie mussie, remove leaves from the lower portion of each stem. Once the tussie mussie is complete, wrap the stems tightly with floral tape or with a rubber band. To complete the bouquet, place a paper or crocheted doily around the flowers or wrap the stems with ribbon. On a card, write the name of each flower and its meaning. A tussie mussie dictionary can be found online.
A tussie mussie may be an age-old tradition, but the joy it brings is just as endearing today as in Queen Victoria’s time.
Happy gardening!