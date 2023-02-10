'Share the musical magic:' Orchestra presents Romantic Classics concert Feb. 11

“Enchanting … a fine evening of glorious music,” says Marilyn Arnold, who first discovered the Yuma Civic Orchestra during its Christmas concert and has been eagerly awaiting another opportunity to hear the group perform.
She gets that opportunity when the orchestra presents its annual Romantic Classics concert Feb. 11, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Snider Auditorium, 400 S. 6th Ave. As well as the orchestra, the String Ambassadors also will perform several selections.
Tickets are available online for the popular show at a cost of $15 each. They can be purchased by scanning the bar code on the poster or going to www.yumaorchestra.org and clicking on tickets. Tickets also will be sold at the door.
As a special treat, El Charro Cafe will be serving food for purchase for those attending both concerts, said Pauline Villa. The longtime local Mexican restaurant will have tables and chairs set up on the lawn by the entrance to Snider and have fajita dinners, rolled taco dinners and tostadas available from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It also will have a concession table inside the lobby with a selection of cookies and other refreshments.
Both the orchestra and String Ambassadors will be joined for several selections by soloist Wendy McKay. This is her third year as the soloist for this special concert that celebrates Valentine’s Day and love in all its forms. Singing for this year’s concert will be a nostalgic return to the Snider stage for McKay, who performed frequently in the auditorium as a member of the Choralairs while she attended Yuma High School.
“It’s such a group of talented musicians … so diverse, so talented,” she said. “I’m looking forward to performing with them. It’s my honor to be there. I’m so grateful for this program to be available to the community.”
Accompanied by the String Ambassadors, she will sing “A Thousand Years,” recorded by American singer and songwriter Christina Perri, about the love affair between Edward and Bella in the Twilight film series. She also will sing a personal favorite, “I Knew I Loved You,” written by legendary composer Ernie Morricone and premiered by Celine Dion on the 2007 Academy Awards telecast. She will finish the first half of the concert with selections from the Mamma Mia films.
With the Yuma Civic Orchestra, McKay will sing Josh Groban Gold, named for the American singer, songwriter, musician, actor and record producer who is known for his performances of “The Prayer,” “You Raise Me Up” and “To Where You Are.” McKay also will sing selections from Les Miserables composed by Claude-Michel Schonberg.
The varied program also includes selections from Beauty and the Beast, La La Land, Forrest Gump and Grease as well as Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, a salute to big bands and a tribute to Louis Armstrong, among other pieces.
States the Yuma Orchestra Association’s website: “Whether you are looking for a night of fun music or a romantic treat for your favorite love, we have just the concert for your special day. Join the Yuma Civic Orchestra as we play a collection of romantically-themed music for an evening you won’t want to miss.”
Marilyn Arnold agrees. Saying she learned about the Christmas concert after reading about it in the Yuma Sun, she is now an enthusiastic fan of the orchestra. “It was so moving and worthwhile. I sat back in awe of the beauty of it all. The Yuma Civic Orchestra is truly an Arizona treasure and a most delightful surprise. I’m from the East Coast and going to a concert in New York City would be far more expensive. We are so fortunate to have this type of music in Yuma at a nominal price – $15 is an incredible gift.”
She concluded: “The Yuma Civic Orchestra is ready to bring its magic for you to enjoy. Come and share the musical magic. It is well worth the time and effort.”