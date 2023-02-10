'Share the musical magic:' Orchestra presents Romantic Classics concert Feb. 11

Wendy McKay rehearses with String Ambassadors in preparation for the Yuma Orchestra Association’s Romantic Classics concert February 11 at Snider Auditorium. McKay will be the soloist for several selections with both the String Ambassadors and Yuma Civic Orchestra.

 PHOTOS BY JOYCE LOBECK/SPECIAL TO YUMA SUN

“Enchanting … a fine evening of glorious music,” says Marilyn Arnold, who first discovered the Yuma Civic Orchestra during its Christmas concert and has been eagerly awaiting another opportunity to hear the group perform.

She gets that opportunity when the orchestra presents its annual Romantic Classics concert Feb. 11, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Snider Auditorium, 400 S. 6th Ave. As well as the orchestra, the String Ambassadors also will perform several selections.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you