The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 68-year-old man early Wednesday morning.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 7:43 a.m., with deputies responding to a report of a shooting in the area of the 5600 block of East County 5 ½ Street.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies located an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man, identified as Edward Bay of Yuma, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin notification has been made.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation of the incident.
Pavlak said the incident is still under investigation and no further information is currently available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org
