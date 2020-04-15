Your estate plan, like your home, periodically needs a thorough polishing. Since your circumstances are constantly changing, your planning may be out of date. Reviewing your current power of attorney and will or trust with a professional will avoid unintended consequences that arise as a result of life changes in your family like divorce, death, births, or other changes in the law.
A few of the items to think about when considering having your planning reviewed are addressed below.
Have your children reached adulthood? Time passes quickly. Once your children have reached adulthood, you may want to adjust your estate plan to take their personalities and needs into account. For example, if one of your children tends to be irresponsible with money or has developed an addiction, a trust permitting distributions only for the child’s health, education, support, or welfare may be a better option.
If your children now have a family of their own, you may want to revise your estate plan to include your grandchildren.
Is the right person named to take over in case of incapacity or death? If your fiduciary, e.g., executor, trustee, or agent under a power of attorney, is no longer the best option to take over your affairs if something were to happen to you, you need to designate a new fiduciary. It is also wise to name alternates who can serve if the fiduciary named is not available when needed.
Has your marital status changed? If your then spouse has died, or is no longer your spouse, consider the following issues:
• It is likely that you named your prior spouse as one of the main beneficiaries of your will, trust, retirement account, or life insurance policy.
• If your prior spouse was named as a trustee of your trust, your agent under a power of attorney, or your health care agent, you need to update those documents.
Changes in the estate tax exemption (amount exempt before tax applied to your estate at death)
• Many married couples who had trusts prepared prior to 2012 have complicated provisions that require the trust to be divided upon the death of the first spouse in order to maximize the couples estate tax exemptions.
• Today there is a very large estate tax exemption that makes those provisions an unnecessary burden with no tax advantage for the surviving spouse or beneficiaries. The total exclusion amount for married couples during 2020 is $23.16 million. Most people don’t have that large of an estate, and their planning can be simplified to make life easier for their families after they pass.
Changes in the law regarding retirement accounts (Secure Act)
• New laws made significant changes on non-spouse beneficiaries of retirement accounts. If you have named your children as the beneficiaries of your retirement account, they will now have to withdraw the entire balance within 10 years of your death instead of “stretching” distributions over their own life expectancy.
• The new law made naming your trust as a beneficiary more attractive. The same withdrawal requirements that apply to your children apply to your trust. This means naming your trust as the beneficiary instead of your children may provide them protections and flexible distribution that were not options for most people under the old law.
Don’t sweep an outdated estate plan under the rug.
Procrastinating updates on an old will or trust can result in a big mess for your family and loved ones.
