ARIES (March 21-April 19) Today you are sensitive to the moods of others. This is why you want to do whatever you can to make their life easier. Tonight: Avoid power struggles.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don’t worry about daydreaming. Einstein said: “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we now know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world.” Tonight: A conversation will be revealing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Today you might be tempted to spend money on extravagant, luxurious items. Keep your receipts. (And the box.) Tonight: Avoid quarrels about money and possessions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Today you are sensitive to the moods of others. You can pick up on their feelings (along with acid rock through your Mercury fillings). Tonight: Walk away from arguments, which will be nasty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re susceptible to the feeling of others today. Therefore, avoid negative people and emotional vampires. Tonight: Do some soul-searching.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might put a friend on a pedestal today, which is a setup for future disappointment. If your head is in the clouds, keep your feet on the ground. Tonight: Stand up for yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might admire someone in authority today. Today people are inclined to admire others and see them as more perfect than they are. Tonight: Avoid power struggles with authority figures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, see museums, art galleries, gorgeous buildings and beautiful parks. Take a picture and post it on Facebook. Tonight: Steer clear of politics and religion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because you feel sympathetic to someone who is less fortunate, you will use your influence and your share of resources to help others in need. Remember that you have needs, too. Tonight: Discussions about shared property.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Hopefully you can share your heightened appreciation of beautiful things with someone who is close to you. Be open to this. Tonight: Avoid quarrels with partners and close friends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Someone related to your work, your health or a pet might want your advice today. What people mostly need is a sympathetic ear. You can be that person today. Tonight: Don’t try to make improvements. Wait.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) You feel tenderhearted to children and their needs today. You also will have a greater appreciation for the arts, the entertainment world and any expression of talent. Tonight: Be patient with kids and romantic partners.