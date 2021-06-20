ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be friendly with others today, because people will be generous to you. Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. This is a good day to explore loans, mortgages or to borrow something. Tonight: Focus on family.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) People are friendly today, especially people from other lands and different cultures. In turn, you feel friendly to them, which makes this a big mutual appreciation society. You’ll be successful when dealing with everyone. Tonight: You have something to say.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Work-related travel might be a factor for some of you. Many of you will converse or be involved with people from different cultures and other countries. Whatever effort you put out today will come back to you multiplied. Tonight: Organize possessions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) This is a fun-loving day! Enjoy good times with others, especially children. Sports activities, social outings, the arts and playful times will appeal to you because you want to enjoy yourself. You also want others to be happy. Tonight: It’s all about you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Family discussions will go well today. In fact, they will be mutually supportive, which is why this is a feel-good day for any family get-together. However, you also might choose to enjoy your own solitude at home. Tonight: Take a breather.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you’re in a positive frame of mind, which is why all your relations with others are warm and friendly. You will notice that you get from others exactly what you give, especially in terms of warmth and affection. You are concerned for someone’s welfare. Tonight: Enjoy friends.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good day for moneymaking ideas! You might see ways to boost your income. You might earn more money today. You also might buy something for yourself that makes you feel richer. Tonight: Make a good impression.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you have a genuine concern for the welfare of others, even the welfare of strangers. It’s important to you to feel that you are helping someone who needs your help. This makes you feel more worthwhile and edified by your actions. Tonight: Explore!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will delight you today because you feel the need for some peace and quiet to restore your equilibrium. We all need to do something to restore and replenish ourselves. Tonight: Do your fair share.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) All your dealings with others, especially in groups and clubs, will be positive and upbeat today. Others will welcome your physical and emotional support while you cheer them on! Tonight: Enjoy time with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You make an excellent impression on others today, especially people in authority – bosses, teachers and the police. Regardless of what you do for a living, you will look successful and affluent. Tonight: Focus on your health.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel opportunities abound! If you can’t travel today, you might make travel plans for the future. Likewise, you might explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. Tonight: Have fun!