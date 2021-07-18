ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep an eye on banking issues and anything to do with shared property because something unexpected might impact these areas today. Tonight: Passionate discussions!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Today you are emotionally excitable and impulsive. Or perhaps you will encounter someone who is like this. Tonight: Cooperate with others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Something might disrupt your work today. Be mindful of your pet, because something unexpected could happen. Tonight: Get better organized.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Parents should be vigilant, because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Social plans also might suddenly change. Tonight: Socialize and be friendly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your home routine will be interrupted today. Be patient with family members. Tonight: Relax at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Tonight: Talk to a relative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep an eye on your money. Check your bills and protect your possessions today. Tonight: Take care of what you own.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because you seek excitement and stimulation, you might attract people who are quite different from your usual crowd today. Tonight: Expect a favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friend might surprise you today, or you might meet someone who is a real character. Tonight: Enjoy a heart-to-heart talk with someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be patient with parents, bosses and the police, because they might do something that catches you off guard today. Tonight: Be calm and don’t be rebellious.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel plans will suddenly change today. Stay flexible! Tonight: Learn something new.