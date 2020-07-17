‘In the Snoopy movie, The Great Pumpkin,” Linus says, “There are three things I have learned never to discuss with people: politics, religion and The Great Pumpkin.”
Who is the Great Pumpkin? According to Linus, on Halloween night the Great Pumpkin rises up from the most sincere pumpkin patch and flies through the air bringing candy to all good little children everywhere.
On Halloween, the whole Snoopy gang waits in their pumpkin patch hoping the Great Pumpkin will choose their patch to visit. Instead, Snoopy pops up. This infuriates everyone, especially Lucy who shouts, “I’ve been cheated out of my candy! You owe me restitution!”
If you would like to plant your own pumpkin patch and see if the Great Pumpkin visits on Halloween, now is the time to plant. Seeds are available at garden centers in Yuma. For our region, zone 10, pumpkin seeds can be planted from July through
August. It takes about 90-110 days from seed to pumpkin. If you are growing the “big pumpkin”, it should be planted in July, since large-sized pumpkins take 130-150 days to mature. The ideal soil temperature for germination is 80-85 degrees.
Pumpkins have a long history. Both pumpkins and squash have a common ancestor, Cucurbita gourds, cultivated in the Americas thousands of years ago. The oldest pumpkin seeds date back to 5,500 B.C. and were found in Mexico.
The name “pumpkin” comes from the Greek word for large melon, which is “pepon”. Through the centuries, the name evolved into the present-day word, “pumpkin”.
The variety used for jack-o-lanterns is ‘Curcubita pepo’. Varieties excellent for carving include ‘Connecticut Field’, ‘Howden’, ‘Big Max’, ‘Jack-o-Lantern’ and ‘Mammoth Gold’. If you like miniature pumpkins, try ‘Jack Be Little’, ‘Baby Boo’ or ‘Munchkin’. For a delicious home-made pie, grow ‘Dickinson’, ‘Golden Delicious’, ‘Pink Banana Jumbo’ or ‘Ultra’. If you’re aiming for the biggest pumpkin on the block, plant ‘Atlantic Giant’.
A fun project is to carve your child’s name on the side of a half-grown pumpkin using tiny dots. You don’t need to carve deeply, just break through the outer skin. When the pumpkin is ready to pick, your child will be thrilled to see their name etched on its side.
When choosing a location for your pumpkin patch, find a spot with full sun, good soil and plenty of room for vines. Each plant covers an area at least 6-10 feet across. It is best to plant pumpkins, squash and gourds in new locations each year because they deplete the soil’s nutrients.
Before planting, amend the soil with compost, straw, and aged steer manure. Pumpkins grow best when the soil pH is between 6.0 and 6.8. If you have tested the soil and the pH is below 6.0, add lime to raise the pH. If the soil is above 6.8, add peat moss to lower the pH.
To speed germination, soak the seeds in water for several hours or overnight before planting.
This helps the seeds hydrate so they sprout faster. Some people file the edges of the seeds before soaking them.
To plant, form mounds four inches high and 12 inches long, about 6 feet apart. Plant 5 seeds circling the top of each mound and press the seeds one inch into the soil. Run a soaker hose or drip line to each mound so the hills stay moist throughout the growing season. Pumpkins require a lot of water.
In about 10 days, tiny plants will sprout. Thin each mound leaving two pumpkin seedlings. Add ½ cup nitrogen fertilizer every 2-3 weeks along the outer edge of the vines. It is also good to add compost around each plant every few weeks. Pumpkins are heavy feeders and need extra nutrients.
Once small pumpkins appear, pinch the vines back so they stop growing and nutrients go to growing pumpkins. If you want large pumpkins, remove all pumpkins but two on each plant.
If your vines are flowering but no fruit is appearing, you need bees for pollination. Plant zinnias or other flowering plants near your pumpkin patch to attract bees. You can also plant radishes near each mound to keep beetles away. When the pumpkins are half-grown, place straw, cardboard, or a piece of wood underneath each pumpkin to prevent rotting.
In fall, allow the pumpkins to ripen on the vine. When they are bright-orange and the vines are shriveled and dry, cut the pumpkins off leaving a four-inch stem on each pumpkin. Store them on pieces of cardboard in a cool location until you are ready to carve your jack-o-lanterns.
One problem you may encounter when growing pumpkins is powdery mildew, Podosphaera fuliginea. This is a fungal disease that creates a white, powdery growth on leaves. It spreads rapidly and can destroy the plant. To prevent powdery mildew, water in the morning and avoid wetting the leaves, since this disease favors high humidity and low light caused by dense foliage.
The use of a soaker hose helps eliminate this problem.
If you see powdery mildew on a plant, treat with a fungicide or remove the plant from the garden so the mildew doesn’t spread to the rest of your patch. Do not put the diseased plant in your compost pile.
Treatments recommended in the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension report for powdery mildew are: wettable sulfur, bicarbonate of soda (1 Tbs. per gallon of water), potassium bicarbonate,
Myclobutanil, Thiophanate methyl, or horticultural oil.
With good soil and lots of water, you can grow your own pumpkin patch this fall; and perhaps, the Great Pumpkin will visit on Halloween night.
Happy gardening!