When you think of growing a grape vine, you probably do not think of it living hundreds of years and filling a greenhouse with leafy branches and clusters of grapes. The largest grape vine in the world, and one of the oldest, is The Great Vine at Hampton Court Palace, located outside London, England, in the borough of Richmond.
The average lifespan of a commercial grape vine is around 25 years, although some live up to 100 years. However, at 253 years old, The Great Vine is still growing strong and producing grapes. Its lower trunk has a 13-foot circumference, and its canes grow 108 feet long.
It was planted in 1768 by famous gardener and landscaper, Lancelot Capability Brown, for King George III. The grape was planted outside a special greenhouse built to protect its vines from England’s cold winters. When the grape outgrows its greenhouse, a new one is built. So far, six greenhouses have been built to protect its canes.
The Great Vine started as a cutting taken from a plant grown at Valentine’s Mansion in Ilford, Essex, England. It is a Black Hamburg grape, Vitis vinifera ‘Schiava Grossa’, that produces clusters of dark-purple grapes. It is a dessert grape eaten as an after-dinner treat.
In the 1800s, it was a show of prestige for the English wealthy to gift friends with tropical fruit that could only be grown in their expensive greenhouses. Grapes, pineapples and citrus were a few of the fruits cultivated in greenhouses and presented to friends and relatives by England’s elite.
During her reign, Queen Victoria had grapes from The Great Vine sent to Windsor Castle where they were eaten as a special delicacy. After her reign ended, her successor, Edward VII, allowed the grapes to be sold to the public. That tradition continues today. During early September, the public purchases clusters of Black Hamburg grapes at the palace’s Garden Shop or the Barrack Block Shop. Over 700 bunches are sold each fall.
The Great Vine’s keeper lives in a house next door to the greenhouse in order to monitor its well-being throughout the year. To date, there have only been 11 keepers for The Great Vine in its 253 years. The latest keeper, Hillary, began her duties in 2019 when Gillian Strudwick retired after 40 years as vine keeper.
If you visit London, take time to tour Hampton Court Palace, its 60 acres of formal gardens, 750 acres of royal parkland and The Great Vine.
