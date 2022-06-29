In 1768, when America’s 13 original colonies were still under British rule, a grapevine was planted by famed gardener Lancelot “Capability” Brown in the conservatory at Hampton Court Palace in London. It was a Black Hamburg grape, Vitis vinifera ‘Schiava Grossa’. Its dark-red clusters were a rare treat in England and were meant to convey to the public the fact that King George III and Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz were very prestigious.
This was the era when plant hunters were exploring exotic locales and bringing back unusual plants to England. English nobility were adding these plants to their greenhouses and throwing elaborate dinner parties to show off their new acquisitions. Queen Charlotte was an avid botanist and encouraged the plant expeditions. She, too, enjoyed growing new plants at Kew Gardens as they became available. In 1773, her interest in botany led to a newly-discovered South African plant, the Bird of Paradise, being named in her honor – ‘Strelitzia reginae’.
Through the years, the grapevine flourished inside its protected greenhouse. As snow piled up outdoors, the vine grew in its heated enclosure. When summer arrived, windows in the greenhouse were opened to allow air to circulate and cool the vine.
While the grapevine grew, the Boston Tea Party of 1773 took place where American colonists threw English tea into the harbor to protest the high English tax placed on imported tea. The vine lived through the beginning of the Revolutionary War in 1775 and the colonists declaring independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776.
The Declaration of Independence was penned by Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin and Robert Livingston and signed on July 4, 1776. The document declared that the United Colonies of North America were free and independent states.
The tendrils of the grapevine curled around metal supports inside the greenhouse as the Revolutionary War raged on and the Continental Army, led by General George Washington, battled the British Red Coats.
Clusters of grapes were harvested for dinner parties thrown by King George III during 1783 when the Revolutionary War ended and the Treaty of Paris was signed granting American colonies independence from Great Britain.
Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and John Jay negotiated the Treaty of Paris, and King George III signed the treaty recognizing America’s independence and ceding most of Britain’s territory east of the Mississippi River to the new nation.
While the 13 original colonies (Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia) ratified the Articles of Confederation in 1778, uniting them into one country, the vine continued producing bountiful clusters of grapes for King George III and Queen Charlotte to enjoy.
From 1787 to 1790, while the colonists created the Constitution, and the original 13 colonies plus Vermont ratified the Constitution, the vine outgrew its greenhouse and a new one was built. In 1791, the Bill of Rights was ratified, and the United States was on its way to becoming a great nation.
As decades passed, the grapevine grew larger and larger, requiring five greenhouses to be built to enclose its ever-increasing size. It was nicknamed the “Great Vine” and was beloved by both royals and Englishmen. Down through the years, 12 gardeners have lovingly cared for the Great Vine.
The average lifespan of most grapevines is 25-75 years, but the Great Vine has survived for 254 years. Today, its roots grow outside the glass enclosure, while its branches remain encased inside the greenhouse. It continues producing fruit each August; and for three weeks in September, its bountiful crop of 500-700 clusters is offered for sale to the public.
In February, branches begin to bud and fertilizer is applied to the soil inside the greenhouse and around the root system growing on the outside. Once the buds have grown into shoots two inches long, the number of shoots is reduced by removing many of them. The shoots that are left grow until they are about a foot long. Then, the shoots are pinched back at their tips, which are the growing points, to encourage branching. The shoots are tied with raffia to the supporting structure within the greenhouse and allowed to grow.
Flowering takes place during April, and grape clusters form and are ready for picking from August through September. In November and December, when the vine is dormant and all leaves have dropped, its canes are pruned in preparation for next year’s new growth.
The Great Vine is presently the largest grapevine in the world, with a main trunk circumference of 12 feet, 5 inches. Its branches measure up to 108 ft. long. As America’s history continues to move forward, The Great Vine continues its silent vigil.
If you would like to plant a grapevine, there are several varieties to choose from. ‘Thompson Seedless’ and ‘Flame Seedless’ are the most popular. ‘Perlette’ and ‘Cardinal’ also grow in zone 10. Plant bare-root and container grapes during February and March in a location that has room for the plant’s canes to spread. A strong metal or wood support needs to be provided for the canes to grow on.
In a couple of years, you will be harvesting your own grapes to enjoy and share with family and friends.
Happy gardening.