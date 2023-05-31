National Gardening Week is celebrated June 4-10 and is sponsored by National Garden Clubs Inc. Yuma’s four garden clubs are members of this organization. During the week, NGC garden clubs share the joy of gardening with their communities.

National Garden Clubs is one of the most recognized non-profits in the U.S. and is the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world with over 6,000 garden clubs and 170,000 members. NGC is a valuable resource that provides the public and NGC members with information about gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental information to the public.

