National Gardening Week is celebrated June 4-10 and is sponsored by National Garden Clubs Inc. Yuma’s four garden clubs are members of this organization. During the week, NGC garden clubs share the joy of gardening with their communities.
National Garden Clubs is one of the most recognized non-profits in the U.S. and is the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world with over 6,000 garden clubs and 170,000 members. NGC is a valuable resource that provides the public and NGC members with information about gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental information to the public.
NGC garden clubs sponsor healing gardens, community gardens, pollinator gardens, therapy gardens and Habitat for Humanity landscaping. They also provide landscaping around Blue Star Highway and By-way Memorial Markers honoring our armed forces. Garden clubs also sponsor individual landscape projects in their communities and fund trees planted on Arbor Day.
NGC maintains a butterfly garden at the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C. Through its Penny Pines program, NGC garden clubs donate funds to purchase seedling trees planted in national forests destroyed by fires. $68 purchases 250 seedling trees that are planted by the U.S. Forest Service. Members of the public can purchase a Penny Pines plantation from any garden club.
NGC garden clubs sponsor contests and programs whose goals are to instill an interest in gardening among America’s youth. Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl poster contests are examples of contests that encourage youth creativity while emphasizing conservation of our forests.
National Garden Clubs began in 1891 when a group of twelve women in Athens, Ga., formed Cobbham Garden Club. Mrs. Lamar Cobb was the group’s first president. Once a month,the group met at vice-president Mrs. E.K. Lumpkin’s home to share gardening advice, trade plantcuttings and enjoy refreshments. Mrs. Lumpkin’s home is now part of the University ofGeorgia’s campus and holds offices and classrooms used by university faculty.
During Cobbham Garden Club’s first year, membership was by invitation only. The second year, the club was renamed the Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens and was opened to any woman interested in gardening. By 1928, the Garden Club of Georgia was formed and included the original Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens and ten other garden clubs.
Garden Club of America, the first national garden club organization, was established in 1913.
By 1929, the National Council of State Garden Clubs was formed which today is called National Garden Clubs, Inc. Its headquarters are adjacent to the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, Missouri.
Mary Warshauer stepped down as NGC president in May, and Brenda Moore assumed the position. The four children’s picture books sold by NGC as a fundraiser were authored or co-authored by Moore. Her latest book, My Green is Gone, along with the other three picture books, are available at gardenclub.org/store.
Cobbham Garden Club’s twelve members, who first met in 1891, would be amazed to learn that today there are over 170,000 energetic men and women who are members of National Garden Clubs, Inc. and continue the love of gardening through a multitude of projects and activities.