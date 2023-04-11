CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tricia Helfer, 49; Jennifer Esposito, 50; Bill Irwin, 73; Joel Grey, 91.

Happy Birthday: Put your thinking cap on and you’ll discover what you want to do next. Do your research, ask questions and be open to suggestions. Following your heart and doing something you love are within reach if you take the most comfortable path. A lifestyle change will lead to new connections and disposable cash. An investment will pay off. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 26, 33, 38, 43.

