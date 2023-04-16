CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jon Cryer, 58; Martin Lawrence, 58; Ellen Barkin, 69; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 76.

Happy Birthday: Slow down, double-check your work and focus on the people who worry you. Look for alternative ways to deal with shared expenses and joint ventures. Back away from anyone who limits what you can do or tries to control your life. Make your home a place that offers peace and allows you to focus on what’s important to you. Let go of the past. Your numbers are 9, 17, 23, 26, 37, 42, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you