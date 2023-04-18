CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: America Ferrera, 39; Melissa Joan Hart, 47; Conan O’Brien, 60; Jane Leeves, 62.

Happy Birthday: Patience will be necessary if you want to finish things this year. There will be no shortage of good ideas, insight and creative thinking, but emotional angst will take over if you can’t settle into a routine that helps you overlook what’s happening around you and focus on your goal. Mind over matter will keep you on top of your game. Your numbers are 6, 17, 20, 28, 34, 42, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you