CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayden Christensen, 42; Kate Hudson, 44; James Franco, 45; Kim Hawthorne, 55.

Happy Birthday: Good fortune awaits. Recognizing an opportunity, taking the time and making an effort will be worthwhile. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Assess your situation and what’s entailed to remain on track, then turn your hard work into something you are proud to present to the world. Personal growth and taking better care of your health and finances are recommended. Commitment is favored. Your numbers are 4, 12, 19, 26, 33, 42, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you