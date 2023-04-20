CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Felix Mallard, 25; Joey Lawrence, 47; Carmen Electra, 51; Jessica Lange, 74.

Happy Birthday: Declutter your home and turn it into a relaxing space. Feeling comfortable will improve your overall performance this year. Reconnect with people, projects and pastimes, and revive what you miss. It’s up to you to build your world to your specifications and to give others the right to do the same. Strive for balance, integrity and being at your best. Your numbers are 4, 10, 19, 23, 34, 39, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you