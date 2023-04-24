CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katherine Webb, 34; David Boudia, 34; Kelly Clarkson, 41; Barbra Streisand, 81.

Happy Birthday: It’s what you do that counts this year. Actions and transparency will pay off and encourage others to pitch in and help. Opportunities may not be easy to find, but dedication to what makes you feel passionate and inspired will develop into something worthwhile. Don’t be afraid to make a last-minute change. Let your instincts lead the way. Your numbers are 3, 15, 24, 26, 32, 43, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you