CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jemima Kirke, 38; Channing Tatum, 43; Kevin James, 58; Giancarlo Esposito, 65.

Happy Birthday: Speak the truth, clear the air and target what’s important to you. Adjusting to your surroundings will make your goals easier to acquire. Patience will be challenging to maintain, but necessary to avoid conflict. Pay attention to what’s going on at home and with the ones you love. Offer solutions, not criticism, and the outcome will enrich your life. Your numbers are 9, 16, 21, 27, 30, 32, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you