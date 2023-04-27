CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emily Rios, 34; Jenna-Louise Coleman, 37; Patrick Stump, 39; Ari Graynor, 40.

Happy Birthday: Put your energy behind your ideas and the changes that will ease stress and give you something to look forward to this year. Overreacting will be the pitfall between you and the happiness you desire. Be honest with yourself and others; it will make it easier to let go of what isn’t working for you so you can move on to something more suitable. Your numbers are 6, 13, 18, 24, 32, 38, 43.

