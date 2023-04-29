CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Andre Agassi, 53; Uma Thurman, 53; Michelle Pfeiffer, 65; Jerry Seinfeld, 69.

Happy Birthday: Emotions will be close to the surface. Recognize your motives before you make a move. Having a clear-cut strategy will help you avoid making a hasty decision. Opportunities are apparent, but doing your homework is a necessity. Don’t let what others say or do blind you. Facts and truth matter and will protect you from making mistakes this year. Your numbers are 8, 12, 17, 25, 36, 38, 41.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you