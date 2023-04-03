CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cobie Smulders, 41; Adam Scott, 50; Eddie Murphy, 62; Alec Baldwin, 65.

Happy Birthday: Plan, prepare and execute your intentions with thoughtfulness and style. Make your signature your ability to do things differently, and you’ll attract individuals interested in learning and contributing to whatever you pursue. Don’t be afraid to live out your dreams and enforce new rules that will help you run your home efficiently. Your numbers are 4, 10, 13, 24, 32, 35, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you