CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Elle Fanning, 25; Kristen Stewart, 33; Leighton Meester, 37; Dennis Quaid, 69.

Happy Birthday: Let your entrepreneurial side take over. Be the pioneer that excites everyone with your rhetoric and see what unfolds. Opportunity knocks this year, but you must be willing to take advantage of what’s on the table. Surround yourself with people who are concerned about the same things you are and who want to band together and make a difference. Be direct, keep things simple and do your part. Your numbers are 9, 17, 21, 27, 32, 34, 40.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you