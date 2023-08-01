CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Madison Bumgarner, 34; Jason Momoa, 44; Tempestt Bledsoe, 50; Adam Duritz, 59.

Happy Birthday: Take your time, be observant and look for the best way forward this year. Don’t count on others or take risks with your money, health or emotional well-being. Set the standard instead of letting someone else dictate your next move. Choose partners and friends based on compatibility and equality to avoid situations that weigh you down. Handle legal, financial and medical matters with care. Your numbers are 9, 14, 24, 26, 31, 37, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you