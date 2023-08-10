CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Josh Gates, 46; Justin Theroux, 52; Antonio Banderas, 63; Rosanna Arquette, 64.

Happy Birthday: Listen to your inner voice, and take the road that leads to a better place. Refuse to let the decisions others make decide your next move. Think for yourself, and only make changes that feel comfortable. Revisit joint ventures, and revise outdated agreements that stop you from moving forward. Be reasonable, but don’t lose sight of your needs and goals. Make your happiness a priority. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 28, 33, 46, 48.

