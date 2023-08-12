CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Imani Hakim, 30; Cara Delevingne, 31; Pete Sampras, 52; Peter Krause, 58.

Happy Birthday: Take nothing for granted. Oversee every detail, and apply a high-energy approach to everything you pursue this year. Make your presence felt by dominating any group you join. Look at personal situations realistically, and find a cost-efficient way to turn a negative into a positive. Walk away from temptation. Look for ways to save and lifestyle changes that ease stress. Your numbers are 4, 18, 21, 24, 37, 42, 48.

