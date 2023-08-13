CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shani Davis, 41; Debi Mazar, 59; John Slattery, 61; Dawnn Lewis, 62.

Happy Birthday: Trying to convince others to follow your lead this year will waste time. Size up your situation and configure a plan that you can embrace alone. Opportunities will come from unexpected sources and tempt you to make a move or change that will redirect your life and improve your lifestyle. Trust in yourself and your ability to take responsibility for your happiness. Your numbers are 8, 14, 20, 28, 31, 36, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you