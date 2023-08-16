CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cameron Monaghan, 30; Steve Carell, 61; Angela Bassett, 65; Madonna, 65.

Happy Birthday: Expect to face ups and downs this year. Refuse to let temptation win or your dreams slip away. Shake off negativity, and don’t let the changes or decisions others make alter your plans. Be true to yourself and dedicated to your beliefs, and don’t skip a beat when deciding what’s best for you. Take the journey that leads to personal growth, and distance yourself from chaos. Your numbers are 8, 19, 23, 27, 31, 38, 43.

