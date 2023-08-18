Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 107F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 87F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.