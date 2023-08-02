CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hallie Eisenberg, 31; Sam Worthington, 47; Kevin Smith, 53; Mary-Louise Parker, 59.

Happy Birthday: Concentrate on what’s important to you. Don’t get lost in the chaos or believe everything you hear. Pay attention to detail, and follow the paper trail to ensure you know who and what you are dealing with emotionally, financially and legally. Leave nothing to chance, and you can navigate your way to victory. Look for consistency when dealing with others, and get promises in writing. Your numbers are 5, 13, 21, 29, 35, 46, 49.

