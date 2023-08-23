CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jeremy Lin, 35; Scott Caan, 47; Shelley Long, 74; Barbara Eden, 92.
Happy Birthday: Slow down, think matters through and build a solid foundation this year. Plan every move and follow through with strength, courage and facts to ensure you reach your target and maintain your reputation. Refuse to let emotions step in and take over when dealing with sensitive issues that can affect your personal or professional life. Make every word and move count. Your numbers are 8, 14, 17, 26, 34, 39, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful who you trust with personal information. Choose a healthy lifestyle and a minimalist attitude to avoid overindulgence due to hasty decisions. Honesty is the best way to handle situations that compromise your position. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think and act, and you’ll make headway. Mix business with pleasure, and your connections will amplify your chances to advance. Refuse to give in to a temptation that might tarnish your reputation or give someone a chance to make you look bad. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get the facts; don’t act on hearsay. Your reputation will be at risk if you are too quick to judge or respond. Evaluate your lifestyle, looks and direction, and adjust anything slowing you down or causing you grief. Improve your surroundings. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Spend more time on details and honoring promises. The help you give others will offer unexpected rewards and assure that you’ll receive the same kind of treatment in return. An offer will tempt you, but don’t take on more than you can handle. 5 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep tabs on what’s happening around you. Don’t overplay a situation or act hastily. Time is on your side, and patience will pay off. Spend more time on self-improvement instead of trying to convince others to change. Refuse to let jealousy ruin your day. 2 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t share secrets or offer unnecessary information. Using experience, you must decide what’s in your best interest based on the changes you make. Trips and educational pursuits will end up going over budget. 4 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your best foot forward and network. The connections you make will offer suggestions that tap into your strategy for what’s to come and how to make the most of what you’ve got. The gestures you make will determine the support you receive. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A partnership looks better than anticipated. Do your due diligence, and you’ll clear your mind of any anxiety about changes. Your dedication will not go unnoticed, and an extended invitation is one you should consider. Tidy up loose ends. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Revisit how you present yourself to the world, and consider sporting a trendy new look. Fitting in will position you to get the support you require to get things done on time. Don’t count on others; oversee and redo if necessary. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of whatever comes your way; your efficiency will lead to victory. Your instincts are on target, and your ability to manipulate situations to suit your needs is extraordinary. Don’t be afraid to do things differently. 4 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Don’t venture down a path to avoid friction. It’s up to you to make decisions that help you forge ahead instead of fast-forwarding someone else’s agenda. Take better care of yourself and your loved ones. 2 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A detailed plan will go hand in hand with getting what you want and when. Stay focused on your end game and remain intent on strategically putting everything in its place. Don’t let temptation stand between you and what’s best for you. 5 stars
Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, bighearted and smart. You are protective and responsive.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.