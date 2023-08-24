CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rupert Grint, 35; John Green, 46; Dave Chappelle, 50; Cal Ripken Jr., 63.
Happy Birthday: Take control of your life and set boundaries that help you distance yourself from anyone who takes advantage of your generosity. Surround yourself with straight shooters who aren’t extravagant or tempt you with pie-in-the-sky ideas and lavish entertainment. Choose the path that puts your mind at ease and money in the bank. Ease your stress instead of adding to it, and you’ll make better decisions. Your numbers are 3, 14, 22, 27, 35, 41, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Soothe your soul, rid yourself of stress and do whatever it takes to achieve inner peace. Refuse to let others interfere or cause you to second-guess yourself. Trust your judgment and protect yourself from those who want to limit or control you. 5 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Situations will not be transparent. Use your intelligence, intuition and experience to help decide who you can trust. Words mean nothing if someone doesn’t honor their promises. It’s a two-way street when dealing with relationships. Take your time; you’ll know when the moment is right. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Fix your place, add to your comfort and spend time with someone you love. Don’t listen to hearsay or someone gossiping or using manipulative tactics to make you feel insecure. Pay more attention to what and who makes you happy. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Call on the people you know you can count on, and you’ll get the support and help you need to reach your goal. A joint venture will make your plans more accessible and cost-efficient if you refuse to let a fast-talking sales pitch interfere. 5 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention. Don’t make snap decisions regarding money matters or joint ventures. Invest time in perfecting yourself and what you have to offer. Putting your best foot forward will show others you are a leader, not a follower. Choose a safe and healthy lifestyle. 2 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a step back and observe. What you discover will change how you move forward. Substantiate information you receive before using it or passing it along. The proper knowledge will give you the mindset to carry on with confidence and success. 2 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your power of persuasion, and you’ll get all the help you need. Use your intelligence to whittle costs and make appropriate adjustments to ensure success. Pay attention to what’s happening around you, and you’ll avoid a costly repair. Cap overindulgence. 4 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A proposal will entice you. Get the lowdown before you get involved in something likely to waste your time and cause problems in other areas of your life. A reasonable balance between work and play will help keep the peace. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sum up your situation and protect against anyone who leads you astray. Get the facts, deal with controversy and keep moving forward. Don’t hang on to what’s no longer relevant or people who hold you back. Make personal gain and self-love your goal. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a move. You have what it takes to reach your goal; don’t dawdle or replace confidence with doubt. Trust and believe in yourself and forge ahead without trepidation. Gather the facts and refuse to let your emotions or insecurities stand in your way. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nurturing meaningful relationships will lead to unexpected long-term benefits. Use your imagination, but don’t get carried away with ideas that aren’t logistically feasible. Balance and integrity will make a difference in how things unfold. 4 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities and the cost involved before you take on something new to you. Follow the information highway until you feel confident you have exhausted every detail. Consider partnering with someone who has just as much to contribute as you. 2 stars
Birthday Baby: You are wise, detailed and forceful. You are generous and open-minded.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.