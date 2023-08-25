CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blake Lively, 36; Blair Underwood, 59; Tim Burton, 65; Elvis Costello, 69.

Happy Birthday: Thoughts followed by actions will get you where you want to go this year. A confident attitude backed with facts and foolproof plans will help you glide through any interference you face. Don’t let your generosity be your downfall. Set expectations, and reveal your budget and the goal you hope to achieve. Know your target, stick to a budget and finish what you start. Your numbers are 5, 11, 20, 24, 33, 38, 41.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you