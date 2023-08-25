CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blake Lively, 36; Blair Underwood, 59; Tim Burton, 65; Elvis Costello, 69.
Happy Birthday: Thoughts followed by actions will get you where you want to go this year. A confident attitude backed with facts and foolproof plans will help you glide through any interference you face. Don’t let your generosity be your downfall. Set expectations, and reveal your budget and the goal you hope to achieve. Know your target, stick to a budget and finish what you start. Your numbers are 5, 11, 20, 24, 33, 38, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do something that boosts your confidence. Make plans with someone you love to hang out with, or sign up for something that interests you and is conducive to making new friends. Personal growth and physical improvement are favored. Make romance a priority. 5 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take your time, think and respond with grace and dignity. Don’t get involved in joint ventures, emotional spending or overindulgence. Honesty is favored; make your voice heard, and stand by your word. Set boundaries and protect your reputation. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will dictate how things unfold. Choose positive over negative, go about your business, and don’t believe everything you hear or react to what others do or say. The choice to have a great day by spending time with someone you love is yours. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Know your budget before you agree to something unaffordable. Hidden costs and temptation will set you back. A responsible approach, your discipline and experience, coupled with a handpicked team you can depend on, will get you where you want to go. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something you enjoy with someone you love. Stay within budget and make fond memories that don’t put you in debt or cause stress. A heart-to-heart talk will help establish plans that offer something to look forward to. 5 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Slow down, think matters through, pay attention to detail and don’t let your emotions cost you. Change can be good, but it must be under the right conditions and to your specifications. Don’t let anyone use tactics to manipulate your decision. 2 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take pressing matters into your hands and do whatever it takes to preserve the fundamentals that make your life easier. Maintenance will pay off and, over time, save you a bundle. A disciplined routine will ensure you get everything done on time. 4 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Resolve emotional or physical issues swiftly and move on to matters that can bring about positive change. Be open to suggestions, but don’t give in to someone or something that doesn’t help you reach your objective. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll end up in a tight spot if your emotions dictate how you handle matters. Someone will offer false information to gain approval. Do your best to decide between fact and fiction. You’ll benefit most if you put your energy into self-improvement. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll gain access to information that can be beneficial if used properly. A networking function will offer insight into the value of your skills and knowledge and an opening that interests you. Practice integrity. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t sit on the fence; decide or someone will jump in and take over. Put a call in to an expert or someone you trust to offer sound advice, and carry on with confidence. Personal gain is apparent but will come at a cost. 4 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Protect your possessions, and don’t let anyone goad you into something that benefits them more than you. It’s up to you to enforce changes conducive to getting what you want. A change of scenery will stimulate your mind. 2 stars
Birthday Baby: You are playful, social and charitable. You are loving and proud.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.