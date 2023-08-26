CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Keke Palmer, 30; Macaulay Culkin, 43; Chris Pine, 43; Melissa McCarthy, 53.
Happy Birthday: Pay more attention to the ones you love. If you recognize what others expect from you, you’ll decide what you want in return. Maintaining equilibrium in all aspects of life will encourage peace of mind. Recognizing and evaluating your attitude, appearance and aspiration will bring out the best in you and others. Love yourself first, and everything else will fall into place. Your numbers are 2, 13, 21, 28, 32, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rethink your plan and consider what you want to achieve. Fine-tuning and showing discipline will give you a blueprint that leads to success. Trust your instincts and carry on without making a fuss. You’ll hit your objective and get to celebrate your victory. 2 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t stand alone. Speak on behalf of those who can’t. Lead the way and make a difference. Think big, pinpoint problems, adjust what’s not working and enjoy your accomplishments. Be the one to make a difference; you’ll gain respect and support. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Research will pay off. Don’t expect others to do things to your specifications or offer an honest or authentic assessment of a situation. Anger won’t solve the problem, but relying on yourself and being kind and considerate will help. Choose peace and love. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your part, and enjoy family and friends. Take on a new challenge that stimulates your mind and encourages you to follow your heart. Don’t fear being unique or taking the road less traveled. If you are realistic and factual, you’ll come out on top. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Social events will lead to temptation. Have an open mind, but don’t let anyone lead you down a path you shouldn’t take. Overindulgence, overspending and unverified information will cost you emotionally, financially and physically. Choose to have fun without going overboard. 5 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t be part of the problem by offering false hope. Honesty is the best policy when dealing with friends and family. Ask questions and offer solutions, but don’t let your temper take over. A positive attitude will lead to happy endings. 2 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop, think and rationalize how to respond. Anger won’t solve anything, but a step in a positive direction will alleviate the problem. Establish what you want and make it happen. Do what makes you look and feel good when all is said and done. 2 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Know your limitations, set boundaries and don’t take risks that can affect your health or physical well-being. Pay attention to detail when dealing with investments, legalities or medical issues. It’s up to you to protect yourself from scammers. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep busy; movement will help ease stress and encourage fitness. Don’t give up hope because someone is misleading or discouraging you from doing what brings you joy. Accentuate your finer qualities. Do your best and get the best return. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a motion to save, get your life and papers in order, and enjoy life more. Imagine the scenario you want in your head and make it happen. A social gathering, trip or seminar will change how you think, feel and respond. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t change anything prematurely. Refuse to let anyone pressure you or make you feel inadequate or insecure. Rise above controversy and pour your energy into life, love and happiness. Set boundaries, and you’ll achieve peace of mind. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Set high standards and goals, then proceed. The decisions you make will decide how far you get. Refuse to let money and jealousy be the driving forces. Your return will be higher if you strive for peace, happiness and helping those less fortunate. 4 stars
Birthday Baby: You are friendly, innovative and flexible. You are animated and entertaining.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.