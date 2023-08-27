CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kayla Ewell, 38; Aaron Paul, 44; Sarah Chalke, 47; Chandra Wilson, 54.
Happy Birthday: You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Be open, express your thoughts, offer a positive attitude and be the one to make a difference in your circle. What you put out you will get back this year. Make your decisions count for you and those you care about. Be the go-to person who offers hope, peace and love. Fight negativity and see what happens. Your numbers are 4, 12, 23, 28, 35, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change will intrigue you, but before you begin, consider the cost. Put your energy to the test and do as much work as possible before calling in an expert. Your actions will make a difference to the outcome and the expense. 2 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re in a better position than you realize. Take stock of what’s happening around you, and you’ll get a clear vision of what’s best for you. A chance meeting will offer hope for greater stability. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Read between the lines. False information will hinder your ability to make the right decision. A social event will bring you in contact with someone with ulterior motives. Pick up the pace and stay ahead of anyone trying to redirect you. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust your intuition. When in doubt, ask an expert and you’ll receive information and help. Pay attention to debt and how you can make your money work for you. Making your space more welcoming will promote growth in your relationships. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Simplify your life. Go through your inventory and rid yourself of what’s no longer necessary. Take a deep breath, exhale and do what makes you happy. Don’t deny yourself the things you want most or carry a weight that is no longer relevant. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your knowledge without being critical, and you’ll make a difference. Taking the time to be a good listener will help you decide the truth and eliminate outside interference. Social events, travel and reunions will resolve problems and uplift your spirit. 5 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Catch your breath and revisit your long-term plan. Don’t let temptation part you with your money or integrity. Stand behind your word and do what’s best overall. Listen to complaints and suggestions, and you’ll find a way to improve your home and lifestyle. 2 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t complain or let temptation lead you astray. Your happiness depends on the decisions you make. Start a dialogue with someone who can offer insight into something that intrigues you. The insight you gain will encourage you to follow your dreams. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider how to use your money effectively. Cutting corners and selling items you don’t need will ease stress and encourage you to be firm as you replace possessions with peace of mind. Focus on health, fitness and being happy. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t hesitate to make a move. A long-term investment will help to fund a project you want to pursue. Alter your space to accommodate what you need to get started. Someone close will offer a suggestion that will help you move forward. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discuss your plans or partner with someone who can help you reach your goal. Be selective, and don’t waste time on those with different agendas. Don’t reveal your ideas; listening is more valuable than talking. Personal gain is favored. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participation will spark your imagination, challenge your mind and bring you in contact with benevolent associates. Attend a social event, reunion or conference that offers insight into opportunities that help you grow. 4 stars
Birthday Baby: You are meticulous, intelligent and charismatic. You are enthusiastic and benevolent.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.