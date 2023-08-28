CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Armie Hammer, 37; Jason Priestley, 54; Jack Black, 54; Shania Twain, 58.
Happy Birthday: Draw on your experience and connections in your back pocket, and you’ll sail into the future with confidence to create opportunities that allow you to use your skills and intuitive timing to your advantage. Change what’s necessary and play by the rules, and you will gain the respect and trust of those who can bridge the gap between reaching and surpassing your goal. Your numbers are 4, 15, 23, 26, 33, 45, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose your concerns and contribute to what has meaning. Making a difference in the outcome of a cause will lift your spirits and encourage you to do more. Take responsibility for your happiness, and change what is no longer working for you. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Simplify your life. Focus on being truthful, taking care of responsibilities and avoiding uncomfortable situations. Emotions will skyrocket if you get into a debate with someone close to you. Put your energy where it does some good instead of wasting it on a no-win situation. 2 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take time to substantiate your findings or what others tell you before you act. Not everyone will be on your team. Make decisions that match your plans, and do what you can to improve your relationships and overall health and well-being. 5 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Gather details and consider your options for investments and home improvements. Keep an open mind, listen to the input offered and make changes based on common sense and affordability. Consider adjustments based on reality, not emotion. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make promises you cannot keep. If you monitor your schedule carefully, you’ll maintain a good reputation and the confidence of those dependent on you. Put your energy where it counts, and make your decisions clear to anyone pressuring you to do more. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a change or move for the right reason. Don’t fix what’s working; change what is necessary to achieve meaning and purpose. Discipline and patience are essential when dealing with difficult people and situations. Networking functions are favored. 5 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Whatever you choose to do, aim to positively impact those around you. Your attitude will affect your momentum as you move toward your objective. Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll accumulate your following. 2 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let the small stuff get to you. Concentrate on your accomplishments and build better relationships with people who share your concerns. Set goals to make a difference that improves your life and the community around you. A minimalist attitude will thwart temptation. 2 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Follow your money trail to find where to cut corners. A strict budget and a serious talk with those you share expenses with will help you save. Have a fact sheet for anyone who wishes to oppose your financial plan. 4 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your energy into completing what you set out to accomplish. A change at home will help you lower your overhead and encourage you to rethink your current lifestyle. An unexpected opportunity will pay off. Share feelings with someone you love. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel emotional energy into something you want to achieve. Set high standards and refuse to let outsiders stop you from reaching your goal. Personal improvements will attract favorable attention from someone you love. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let anyone limit what you can achieve. Set your goals and remain steadfast until you reach your expectations. A financial gain is apparent if you utilize your connections and plans to advance. An unusual partnership will lead to benevolent results. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are perceptive, flexible and opportunity-driven. You are disciplined and innovative.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.