CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Armie Hammer, 37; Jason Priestley, 54; Jack Black, 54; Shania Twain, 58.

Happy Birthday: Draw on your experience and connections in your back pocket, and you’ll sail into the future with confidence to create opportunities that allow you to use your skills and intuitive timing to your advantage. Change what’s necessary and play by the rules, and you will gain the respect and trust of those who can bridge the gap between reaching and surpassing your goal. Your numbers are 4, 15, 23, 26, 33, 45, 49.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you