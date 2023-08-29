CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lauren Collins, 37; Lea Michele, 37; Carla Gugino, 52; Rebecca De Mornay, 64.
Happy Birthday: Size up situations, get the facts and act with precision and detail. If you refuse to let your emotions interfere with logic this year, you will ward off taking a costly roller coaster ride. Put changes into play, but first, you must address a budget and use common sense. Good timing is essential if you want to reach your target. Refuse to let temptation and emotional factors lead you astray. Your numbers are 5, 12, 20, 27, 31, 44, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a walk down memory lane and revive an old idea, friendship or activity that can add positive components to your daily routine. Call the shots and make things happen. Do whatever it takes to increase your self-esteem and put your best foot forward. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a statement and follow through. Show confidence in yourself and what you can bring to the table. Offering a truthful assessment will stop anyone from trying to talk you out of your hard-earned cash. Don’t let anyone play on your sympathy. 2 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have more leverage than you think. Don’t stop; question what others say and walk away from demands you don’t like. Run the show instead of letting someone take advantage of you. Put your energy into learning, details and finishing what you start. 5 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Proceed into any proposed joint transaction requiring a quick decision or down payment with trepidation. Question what others offer and expect in return. Be smart, take your time and don’t be afraid to go it alone. Have confidence in your ability to make wise decisions. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take control when deciding what’s best for you. Be wary of anyone using emotional tactics to push you in a problematic, costly or questionable direction. Put your energy into building a stronger, healthier self and gravitate toward like-minded individuals. Put yourself first. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Ponder over details until you feel comfortable with the results. Use intelligence when dealing with outside influences or pursuing new information that can transform your life or how you do things. Dedicate more time and effort to how you use your cash and skills. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with people who point you in a healthy and profitable direction. Say no to temptation and over-the-top suggestions. Socialize and network with those who care more about health and well-being. Pay attention to tips that improve your looks and feelings. 5 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think before you respond. Overreacting will result in changes that are emotionally damaging to a meaningful relationship. Concentrate on creativity and using your imagination to bring about stability and security. Walk away from chaos and people who set a poor example. 2 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak kindly, be patient and protect your privacy. Keep life simple, moderate and honest. Stick to what you know, and respond in good faith and with compassion. Pay attention to how you feel, and curb spending, binge eating and drinking. 4 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Develop a detailed plan before moving. A lifestyle change will positively impact your financial well-being; however, it’s likely to create a problem with someone in your life who tends to take advantage of you or your generosity. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Have faith in your intuition and ability to respond, but don’t rule out that the information you receive may be exaggerated. Get the facts before you act or share what you hear. A new look will draw compliments, and romance is on the rise. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s up to you to make changes if something is holding you back. Tidy up loose ends and explore the available possibilities. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. Use your intelligence to devise a plan that delivers. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are astute, imaginative and giving. You are energetic and intriguing.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.