CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lauren Collins, 37; Lea Michele, 37; Carla Gugino, 52; Rebecca De Mornay, 64.

Happy Birthday: Size up situations, get the facts and act with precision and detail. If you refuse to let your emotions interfere with logic this year, you will ward off taking a costly roller coaster ride. Put changes into play, but first, you must address a budget and use common sense. Good timing is essential if you want to reach your target. Refuse to let temptation and emotional factors lead you astray. Your numbers are 5, 12, 20, 27, 31, 44, 47.

