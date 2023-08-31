CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sara Ramirez, 48; Chris Tucker, 52; Zack Ward, 53; Richard Gere, 74.

Happy Birthday: Adjust to make your life less complicated, and make happiness and peace of mind your goals. Take the initiative to get what you want and add valuable people to your circle. Well-thought-out plans and details that address your specific needs will make your life productive and less stressful. Accommodate your needs, and everything else will fall into place. Simplicity will lead to happiness and contentment. Your numbers are 7, 13, 25, 29, 31, 34, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you