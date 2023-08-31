CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sara Ramirez, 48; Chris Tucker, 52; Zack Ward, 53; Richard Gere, 74.
Happy Birthday: Adjust to make your life less complicated, and make happiness and peace of mind your goals. Take the initiative to get what you want and add valuable people to your circle. Well-thought-out plans and details that address your specific needs will make your life productive and less stressful. Accommodate your needs, and everything else will fall into place. Simplicity will lead to happiness and contentment. Your numbers are 7, 13, 25, 29, 31, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay more attention to your health and appearance. Take time to rejuvenate and spend time with someone you love. Mix business with pleasure, adding to your camaraderie with people who share your vision. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your imagination to devise a plan that puts you in the spotlight. Speak up and enjoy the banter with people who want to participate in your plans. The input will stimulate your mind and lead to bigger and better ideas. 4 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your head down, and don’t look up until you feel you have accomplished enough. Getting into a debate or letting someone interfere with your goal is a disservice to you. Go about your business, and don’t look back. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make your time and effort count. You can make a difference by directing your energy precisely where it counts. Call on experts if necessary, but don’t rule out your experience when getting what you want. Express your desires. 5 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Revise how you handle your money, health and joint ventures. Communication will be the key to getting things done right the first time. Consider how you earn your living and what prospects are available to you. Jump at an opportunity to diversify your skills. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be open to new beginnings, pursue knowledge and connect to people with something to offer. Use your imagination and expand your mind, interests and friendships. A change of scenery or a reunion will impact how you move forward. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reach out to someone in need and do your part to make a difference. A chance to earn more money using your skills and experience will become apparent due to outside input. When opportunity knocks, adapt what you can offer to fit the need. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ask questions, find out what’s trending and adjust to ensure you get the most out of what’s happening around you. Taking advantage of an opportunity will require strategic timing and attention to detail to avoid costly afterthoughts. 5 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take note of how others act and what they say, and adjust how you react to ensure you get the most in return. Focus on what you can accomplish and refuse to let anyone use emotional manipulation to throw you off your game. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Organize your space, pass along what you no longer use and simplify your life. An investment opportunity is apparent. Put together a plan that gives you leeway to expand your chance to reduce debt and secure a stronger financial position. Avoid overindulgence. 4 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, even if someone prompts you to make a move. Busy yourself taking care of important details that are holding you back. Keep your plans simple and affordable. Don’t try to please others; you must be content with your decisions. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Show some bravado. Think outside the box, and you’ll attract attention and interest from someone who understands your goal. Trust in yourself, and you’ll feel good about your chosen path. Change how you handle money and career moves. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are curious, sensitive and reflective. You are loyal and persistent.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.