CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Adelaide Kane, 33; Anna Kendrick, 38; Gillian Anderson, 55; Hoda Kotb, 59.

Happy Birthday: Take time, sort through information and consider every angle before considering a move this year. A steady pace forward, paying attention to detail and taking a minimalist approach to living and doing things your way will result in less stress and a chance to make healthy decisions. Stand by your word, and don’t make unrealistic promises. Positive change begins with common sense. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 28, 33, 35, 42.

