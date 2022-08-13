CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shani Davis, 40; Debi Mazar, 58; John Slattery, 60; Dawnn Lewis, 61.

Happy Birthday: Think it through before you spend on something you don’t need. Money matters can make or break you this year. Remain consistent, and you’ll avoid confusion. Make improvements that will encourage you to look and feel your best. Stop worrying about others; concentrate on achieving your dreams. Discover your happy place and nurture what’s important to you. Make romance a priority. Your numbers are 8, 14, 20, 24, 35, 37, 42.

