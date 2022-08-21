CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayden Panettiere, 33; Elarica Johnson, 33; Usain Bolt, 36; Loretta Devine, 73.

Happy Birthday: Take nothing for granted this year. Do whatever it takes to sort through what’s possible and put your thoughts in motion. A well-thought-out plan will help you ease pressure and recognize how little you need if your plan is solid. Do what makes you happy, and you’ll have no regrets. Take responsibility for your happiness by exploring what life has to offer. Your numbers are 5, 11, 18, 24, 33, 35, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you