CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Keke Palmer, 29; Macaulay Culkin, 42; Chris Pine, 42; Melissa McCarthy, 52.

Happy Birthday: Creative insight will help you flourish. Put together a plan that excites you. Develop new ways to use your attributes to reach your goal. Don’t rely on others when you can handle matters yourself. A race to the finish favors organization and precision, and requires less room for mistakes and people who will slow you down. Do your own thing. Your numbers are 2, 18, 23, 31, 36, 42, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you