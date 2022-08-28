CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alfonso Herrera, 39; Jason Priestley, 53; Jack Black, 53; Shania Twain, 57.

Happy Birthday: Take the world by storm, make a positive move and follow your heart. Don’t let anger set in when change is what you need. Trust in your intuition to gather the information that will make whatever challenges you obsolete. A financial gain is within reach, but first, you must eliminate what’s unnecessary and reduce your overhead. Moderation is encouraged. Your numbers are 8, 13, 20, 28, 33, 37, 48.

