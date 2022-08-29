CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lauren Collins, 36; Nicole Byer, 36; Carla Gugino, 51; Rebecca De Mornay, 64.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention to money matters. An aggressive approach to how you invest will help you gain financial freedom. Giving someone the right to decide will slow you down. Having a plan and the desire to control your destiny will give you the edge required to maintain stability and achieve personal success. Leave nothing to chance. Your numbers are 6, 13, 21, 24, 30, 32, 43.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you