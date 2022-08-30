CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Andy Roddick, 40; Lisa Ling, 49; Cameron Diaz, 50; Michael Chiklis, 59.

Happy Birthday: Concentrate on financial opportunities. An aggressive portfolio with a solid endgame will put your mind at ease. Don’t let missed opportunities bring you down; learn from the experience and push forward. A steady pace and a disciplined attitude regarding health, wealth and personal gain will bring the results you desire. Live up to your promises and show kindness toward others. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 29, 32, 36, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you