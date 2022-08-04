CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cole Sprouse, 30; Dylan Sprouse, 30; Meghan Markle, 41; Barack Obama, 61.

Happy Birthday: Take on more. Be diverse and receptive to new concepts and ideas. Learn all you can to help bring about positive change. Consider what makes you happy and incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine. Take responsibility for your life, joy and achieving what makes you feel good about who you are and the difference you make. Your numbers are 8, 12, 21, 29, 33, 38, 45.

