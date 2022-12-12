CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mayim Bialik, 47; Madchen Amick, 52; Regina Hall, 52; Jennifer Connelly, 52.

Happy Birthday: Be honest with yourself and those you love. Put together a realistic plan that will help you put your energy into life improvements. Changing how you look at your earning potential and use your skills to secure a steady income will pay off. Forge closer connections to those who have something to contribute to your progress. Leave nothing to chance. Your numbers are 2, 8, 20, 27, 31, 39, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you