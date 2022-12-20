CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jonah Hill, 39; David Cook, 40; Nicole de Boer, 52; Joel Gretsch, 59.

Happy Birthday: Follow your heart and your goals, but be cognizant of how much time, effort and cash you spend trying to reach your dream. Question people you encounter who try to talk you into something you don’t need. Focus on being resilient and dedicated to what’s meaningful to you. Change only what’s necessary; everything will fall into place. Your numbers are 4, 12, 18, 27, 33, 35, 43.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you