CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Chris Daughtry, 43; Jared Leto, 51; Ozzie Smith, 68; John Walsh, 77.

Happy Birthday: Take the road less traveled. Branch out, observe trends and market yourself and your skills to fit needs. Show passion in all you pursue, and you’ll attract attention and support that will lead to success and new beginnings. Avoid joint ventures and don’t share sensitive information. Think big, but practice being a minimalist when it’s time to act. Your numbers are 4, 8, 21, 23, 32, 38, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you