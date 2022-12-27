CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayley Williams, 34; Masi Oka, 48; Gerard Depardieu, 74; John Amos, 83.

Happy Birthday: Pump up your enthusiasm, be the one to lead the way and step outside your comfort zone. It’s time to explore possibilities and find out what else life has to offer. Size up what’s working for you, and initiate changes that accommodate your dreams, hopes and wishes moving forward. Self-improvement, personal growth and romance are encouraged. Your numbers are 3, 9, 15, 24, 31, 46, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you