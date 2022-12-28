CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: John Legend, 44; Denzel Washington, 68; Edgar Winter, 76; Dame Maggie Smith, 88.

Happy Birthday: Trust and believe in your ability to get things done. Consider your objective heading into next year and tally up what it will cost to reach your goal. Refuse to let uncertainty cloud your vision when a minor adjustment is all that’s required to carry out your mission. Fire up your engines and take the path that makes you feel complete. Your numbers are 9, 12, 17, 27, 32, 41, 45.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you